Bernard Berrian Lost His BlackBerry, Was The Victim Of An Alleged Extortion Attempt

Minnesota Vikings receiver Bernard Berrian accidentally left his BlackBerry on a Las Vegas ATM in October and when he returned 20 minutes later, the phone was gone.



Two months later Berrian started receiving phone calls and e-mails demanding $30,000 for the return of his BlackBerry, which contained Berrian’s financial information.

Court documents revealed that Ronald Jones and Clarice Lankford of California were responsible for the alleged extortion attempt and had been in possession of the BlackBerry.

They had threatened to auction off the device to the highest bidder, but after a complaint was filed on January 6th Lankford returned the BlackBerry to Berrian on January 19th according to Berrian’s attorney.

