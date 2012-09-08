REPORT: France's Richest Man Wants To Flee To Belgium, Where Taxes Are Lower

Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

According to an article in Le Monde (via Finans Akrobat), France’s richest man and head of the luxury goods company lVMH, Bernard Arnault is trying to move to Belgium.From Le Monde, via Google Translate:



French first fortune, Bernard Arnault would become the man richest man in Belgium . According to Freedom of Belgium , the multibillionaire asked late August to be naturalized. His case is now on the table of the Committee on Naturalization s must ‘ ensure that the candidate has many “real ties” in Belgium.

The motivations of the owner of LVMH are not known, but it is more than probable that Mr. Arnault wants to enjoy the lower tax provided by Belgium.

Here’s more from the Belgian paper (again via Google Translate) where the report surfaced:

The application is received by the Committee on Naturalization of the House, and if the candidate’s motivations remain confidential, we can doubt it will generate great excitement in France, while the Socialist government of François Hollande wants to honour his campaign promise of 75% tax high incomes from a million.

Georges Dallemagne (CDH), the Chairman of the Committee to the House of naturalization, confirms and declares that “the case will be treated like any other. There are 47,000 on the table. Our committee has received the request last week “.” Section 19 of the Code of Belgian Nationality provides that an applicant for naturalization must be 18 years of age, proof of three years residence in Belgium, and if this is not the case, demonstrate that it has genuine ties with Belgium, says the MP. “The Commission must also ensure that there is no criminal offence and will contact the prosecutor’s office, the State Security, the Foreign Office and the record. ”

