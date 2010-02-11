Bernanke: At Some Point A Rate Hike Is Coming, But For Now Rest Easy

This morning, Ben Bernanke testified to the Committee on Financial Services.

His message? Get ready for a rate hike, because it’s going to happen eventually.



Says Bernanke: “Although at present the U.S. economy continues to require the support of highly accommodative monetary policies, at some point the Federal Reserve will need to tighten financial conditions by raising short-term interest rates and reducing the quantity of bank reserves outstanding. We have spent considerable effort in developing the tools we will need to remove policy accommodation, and we are fully confident that at the appropriate time we will be able to do so effectively.”

“I currently do not anticipate that the Federal Reserve will sell any of its security holdings in the near term, at least until after policy tightening has gotten under way and the economy is clearly in a sustainable recovery. However, to help reduce the size of our balance sheet and the quantity of reserves, we are allowing agency debt and MBS to run off as they mature or are prepaid.”

