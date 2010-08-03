Bernanke: The Problem Is That Local Governments Actually Have To Balance Their Budgets

Photo: schumachergirl1956 via Flickr

In a speech given today, Ben Bernanke reveals the real problem facing state and local governments. They can’t borrow out the wazoo like the Feds can.A question for the longer run is whether the vulnerability of state budgets to business-cycle downturns can be ameliorated. The pressures that states face during and after a recession are the result, in part, of balanced-budget rules in state constitutions that prohibit the use of long-term borrowing to cover operating budget shortfalls, a constraint not faced by the federal government, as you know. I do not advocate changing the balanced-budget rules followed by 49 of the 50 states; they provide important discipline and are a key reason that states have not built up long-term debt burdens comparable to those of many national governments. However, as is the case today, these rules may force significant state cutbacks in bad economic times when services are most needed. Moreover, many government programs–in areas such as education or health care, for example–are likely to be most effective when funding sources are stable and predictable, allowing for longer-term planning.



Read the full speech >

