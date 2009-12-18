Bernanke: The Dollar Carry Trade Bubble Is Only A Problem If The Economy Gets Weak Again

flags a particularly unsettling exchange that occurred during Bernanke’s re-appointment hearing.



Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke this morning, shortly before being nominated for another term by the Senate Banking Committee on a vote of 16 to 7 in favour, rebuffed worries over an asset bubble globally along the lines suggested by NYU bad-boy economist Nouriel Roubini.

Pressed by Committee chairman Chris Dodd on the matter of the carry trade, the cheap dollar being used to buy higher-returning assets, Bernanke responded that it’s only a problem for the U.S. if you think the economy is going down again, which is not the Fed’s view.

Ben, have you seen all this?

