HERE COMES BERNANKE ...

Heads up! Minutes away from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s testimony before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress, which begins at 10 AM ET.



Likely topics of interest to market participants will be any comments from Bernanke surrounding tapering off of bond purchases, a prospect markets appear to be taking seriously in the past few weeks as government bonds have sold off and yields have risen.

Investors will also be listening closely for any dialogue on the stock market and whether Bernanke considers its gains are sustainable.

We will be bringing you LIVE updates starting at 10 AM ET.

