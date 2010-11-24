The Weirdest Idea From The FOMC Minutes: Bernanke Might Start Giving Press Conferences

In the latest step to make the Fed more “transparent,” the FOMC is discussing the possibility that the Fed Chairman, Ben Bernanke, might start giving press briefings (HT Hedgeye).



From the FOMC Minutes:

Participants discussed whether it might be useful for the Chairman to hold occasional press briefings to provide more detailed information to the public regarding the Committee’s assessment of the outlook and its policy decision making than is included in Committee’s short post-meeting statements.

It makes sense. The FOMC has been in the public eye like never before. Might as well have him answering inane questions from the press.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.