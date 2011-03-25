Get Ready, April 27 Is Ben Bernanke's First Press Conference

It was just announced that Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will be giving four press conferences per year, the first of which will be April 27.



The conference will be held after the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting.

From the release:

In 2011, the Chairman’s press briefings will be held at 2:15 p.m. following FOMC decisions scheduled on April 27, June 22 and November 2. The briefings will be broadcast live on the Federal Reserve’s website. For these meetings, the FOMC statement is expected to be released at around 12:30 p.m., one hour and 40-five minutes earlier than for other FOMC meetings.

It seems like this will closely resemble the press conferences held by the ECB after their monetary policy meetings, though Bernanke will not yet have to give briefings after each meeting.

