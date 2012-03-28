This Big Presentation Explains How The Federal Reserve Prevented The Financial Crisis From Spiraling Out Of Control

Photo: Federal Reserve

Chairman Ben Bernanke delivered his third of four lectures to George Washington University students on the Federal Reserve today.Likely to be remembered as the most controversial of these lectures, Bernanke explained the Fed’s policy response to the financial crisis, crediting it with preventing the worst possible outcomes of the financial crisis.



Follow along with his lecture with this massive presentation—and make sure not to miss the last slides.

