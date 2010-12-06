Ben Bernanke: "Oh, It's Certainly Possible" There Will Be More Bond Purchases

Photo: CBS

Here it is! Monetary policy conducted via 60 Minutes.WaPo reporter Neil Irwin has comments/quotes from the much awaited Bernanke segment.



A few things from his Twitter account:

On unemployment: It could be 4-5 more years before we’re at full employment.

On Inflation: Bernanke says he’s 100% sure he can contain it (um, famous last words?).

On bond purchases: “Oh, it’s certainly possible there will be more purchases.

More from DailyFX Team:

On the economy: It’s recovery, but it’s not guaranteed we won’t double dip.

On the Fed’s past actions: If it hadn’t acted, unemployment could be 25%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.