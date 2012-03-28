BERNANKE: These Two Charts Prove That I Saved The World

Ben Bernanke’s latest lecture on the history of The Federal Reserve is happening today, and this time it’s on his own actions during the recent crisis.



Once again, he has a big slideshow (.pdf) talking about the runup to the crisis, and the myriad policy measures undertaken by the Fed to stem the bleeding.

These two charts at the end of his slideshow should be labelled: Here’s proof that I saved the world.

Photo: Fedearal Reserve

Photo: Federal Reserve

You can follow Bernanke’s whole lecture here >

