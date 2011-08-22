Traders Speculating (Praying) That Bernanke Will Announce New Stimulus Scheme This Week In Jackson Hole

I’m here to help!

It has been a year since Ben Bernanke threw his last big bone to Wall Street: The announcement at last year’s Jackson Hole schmooze-fest that the Fed had a number of options at its disposal to stimulate the economy.(Translation: We’re launching QE2).



Bernanke’s speaking at this year’s Jackson Hole this Friday. Wall Street is speculating—or at least praying—that the Fed Chairman will say something similar this year.

This seems a reasonable bet. Bernanke tends to freak out whenever markets tank, and the last month of ~15% declines has wiped $8 trillion off the value of global stock markets.

On the other hand, QE2 was a bust, and Bernanke has already recently promised that the Fed will keep short-term interest rates at zero until 2013. And inflation has been ticking up. So maybe the Fed chairman will hold firm.

More at MarketWatch >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.