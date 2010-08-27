Countdown To Jackson Hole: Here's What Bernanke Needs To Focus On

In continuing with our all-Jackson Hole-all-the-time (when we’re not talking about GDP revisions) coverage today, we present some good thoughts from Nomura’s David Resler on what Bernanke will likely focus on today in his speech titled: “The Economic Outlook and the Federal Reserve’s Policy Response.”



The goal for Bernanke, says Resler, is to really explain to the market what the Fed is trying to accomplish following its decision on August 10 to rollover its MBS into Treasuries, while fixing the size of the balance sheet.

Nomura, by the way, is fond of the acronym SPT (Securities Portfolio Targeting) to describe the new key tool of the fed — increasing and (perhaps one day) shrinking the size of the balance sheet.

The title of Mr. Bernanke’s Jackson Hole speech implies a promise to explore the policy implications of this sudden deterioration in economic conditions. But although the Fed Chairman may freely offer a personal perspective on the recent economic developments, he is likely to present an institutional perspective on the policy options. To do otherwise would invite further speculation about dissension in the Fed’s ranks. Moreover, his policy remarks are likely to be carefully crafted to be non-committal. Other policy makers would likely resent an attempt to signal future action that they may not yet feel is warranted.

His discussion of the policy options is likely to focus on the three measures that he described in his Congressional testimony in July. Those options are: 1) changing the language describing policy; 2) changing one or more its interest rate instruments: the federal funds rate, the discount rate, and the rates it pays on bank reserves; and, 3) changes in the size of its balance sheet. He is not likely to offer more than a qualitative assessment of how these new data have affected the near- term outlook. Mr. Bernanke might be more forthcoming than in the Congressional testimony about the pros and cons of each of these measures. But we suspect that he will take special care not to foreclose any option.

At the same time, however, this will be Mr. Bernanke’s first opportunity to provide details about the theory behind and implementation of its new strategy of targeting the size of its balance sheet. A fortnight ago, the FOMC signaled both a commitment to act and a preferred strategy should economic conditions dictate further actions. Nonetheless, many market participants remain somewhat perplexed by the FOMC’s decision to “keep constant” its securities holdings. We view the August 10 decision as a watershed event in the history of US monetary policy. Just as the Fed in the early 1980s cast aside its euphemistic characterization of policy in terms of “reserve conditions” and began to acknowledge that it did indeed set a “target” for the federal funds rate, the Fed now has established a new metric of its “quantitative policy.” (We hesitate to adopt the convention of referring to this policy as “quantitative easing” (QE) since a balance sheet target may also have a role to play when the Fed exits this strategy and begins to tighten policy.) We prefer an alternative description of this new policy tool.

Specifically, the Fed now seems committed to operating with specified “securities portfolio target” (SPT). . It seems clear that the objective of the recent decision was to avoid an unintended tightening of financial market conditions that might follow a contraction of the balance sheet associated with the prepayment of MBS and agency securities. We also hope that Mr. Bernanke will spell out just how any changes in the SPT are expected to affect broader economic activity.

We hope (and expect) that Mr. Bernanke will spell out what the specific objectives of this policy are and the circumstance that might lead the Fed to change the SPT. It would also be especially enlightening if the Fed Chairman described the channels that balance sheet targeting can be expected to affect the economy: is it primarily through its influence on long-term interest rates, or through changes in real money balances (a wealth effect)? Such a description would provide the markets with some helpful guidance about when the SPT should be changed and about how it should be changed.

