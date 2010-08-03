Bernanke Is To Bullard, As Commodities Are To The 10-Year

Photo: St. Louis Fed

MIke O’Rourke of BTIG has an amusing way of summing up the dual personalities of the Federal Reserve and the market:Last night when we mentioned Minsky’s “heroism” of the consumer, we conceded that few would have the imagination to believe in such a concept in the current environment. Little did we suspect the next person to weigh in would be the Fed Chairman himself. “While the support to economic activity from stimulative fiscal policies and firms’ restocking of their inventories will diminish over time, rising demand from households and businesses should help sustain growth. In particular, in the household sector, growth in real consumer spending seems likely to pick up in coming quarters from its recent modest pace, supported by gains in income and improving credit conditions.” Maybe it is not exactly heroism talk, but Bernanke’s optimistic outlook and his focus on consumer spending is noteworthy, particularly considering that it was only last week when the St. Louis Fed President warned that Fed policy may be taking the U.S. on a path to Japanese deflation.



These divergent views will make next week’s FOMC meeting very interesting. If you wanted to translate these views into tick by tick market action, Bernanke would be represented by the Continuous Commodity Index, which hit a new recovery high today. Bullard would be represented by the 10 year Treasury yield, which remains anchored below 3% despite the market rally over the past month and the better than expected ISM today.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.