Not that there’s any connection or anything, but as Bernanke speaks the dollar is getting crushed.



Far more interesting, actually, is the fact that the initial spike after the news about Axel Weber not taking over the ECB (which for about a millisecond was seen as a negative for the euro, since he’s such a hawk) has been completely erased.

