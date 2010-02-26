REPORT: Now Bernanke Is Investigating Goldman's Greek Debacle

Goldman Sachs is under investigation by the Federal Reserve for its involvement in the Greek debt scandal, according to The Globe and Mail.



Specifically, the Fed is interested in how credit default swaps are being used by Goldman Sachs and Greece.

This follows on German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s accusation that the bank involvement in Greek derivative contracts was ‘scandalous.’

