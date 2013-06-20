BERNANKE: If Our Economic Forecast Holds, Then The Taper Could Begin Later This Year

More hints that “the taper” (the reduction of asset purchases) could begin later this year if current economic trends hold.
At Bernanke’s press conference he put it this way.
Bernanke: If forecast holds, “appropriate to moderate the pace of purchases later this year,” ending mid-2014.
— Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) June 19, 2013
For full coverage of the press conference, see here.
