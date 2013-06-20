BERNANKE: If Our Economic Forecast Holds, Then The Taper Could Begin Later This Year

Joe Weisenthal

More hints that “the taper” (the reduction of asset purchases) could begin later this year if current economic trends hold.

At Bernanke’s press conference he put it this way.

