Bernanke Has Now Done Almost As Much For Wheat Prices As That Devastating Russian Wildfire

Earlier we mentioned the startling surge in ag commodity prices, but the one that really should draw your attention is wheat.



Why? Because the spike has brought prices very close to where they were this summer… when a Russian fire threatened to destroy MUCH OF THE WORLD’S SUPPLY.

If you accept that the commodity surge has something to do with inflation and money-printing expectations, then you have to admire the Fed’s ability to to create an event on par with a national environmental disaster.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.