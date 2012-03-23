BERNANKE: Back Off! The Fed Didn't Cause The Housing Bubble

All the evidence points to the fact that the Federal Reserve’s loose monetary policy did not cause the housing bubble, Ben Bernanke told students at the George Washington University School of Business today.



While he acknowledged that this issue is still very much up for debate—and added that increased demand for housing based on low interest rates could have contributed to the wave that caused the bubble—he gave three reasons for why the Fed should not be held completely responsible:

“The boom and bust in the us was not unique.” Indeed, he specifically points to the U.K. as an example of a housing bubble even during tight monetary policy.

“The increase in housing prices was way too large to be associated with the small changes in monetary policy.”

“The timing of bubble, he argued, did not coincide with the Fed’s policy decisions. He asserted that 1998 was the start of a major uptick in housing prices—not when the Fed was aggressively lowering rates in the 2000s. That “was right in the middle of the tech boom,” Bernanke said, adding that it’s possible “the same mentality that was feeding stock prices may have been feeding house prices as well.”

He did admit, however that “economists continue to debate this issue,” acknowledging that the Fed’s policy ahead of the housing bubble encouraged an increase in “think[ing] about, ‘What should we take into account when we make monetary policy?'”

When asked if he would have continued lowering interest rates were he Fed Chairman in the early 2000s, Bernanke side-stepped the question, saying that the Fed’s failings in the lead-up to the financial crisis had more to do with errors in regulation and oversight of the financial industry.

These also pointed out these three slides, which encapsulate his argument:

Photo: Federal Reserve

Photo: Federal Reserve

Photo: Federal Reserve

Photo: Federal Reserve

