Bernanke Denies Threatening Ken Lewis

The question of whether Ken Lewis was told not to disclose the precarious state of Merrill Lynch is becoming a he-said-he-said situation. Following this morning’s revelations, The Fed, through its unofficial spokesperson Steve Liesman denies having threatened the Bank of America (BAC) CEO in any manner.



There’s no report yet on exactly what Paulson may or may not have said.

On CNBC, the fellow anchors asked Liesemen whether Bernanke might’ve hinted or gestured towards Ken Lewis or made some other kind of vague suggestion that he ought not to disclose the info. Liesman declined to report on any such specifics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.