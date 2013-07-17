LIVE: Bernanke Testifies Before Congress

At 10 AM, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke delivers prepared remarks in his semi-annual Humphrey Hawkins testimony on Fed policy before Congress.
After Bernanke reads the opening statement, there will be a Q&A.
The full text of Bernanke’s remarks was released at 8:30 AM in order to give members of the House Financial Services Committee time to come up with questions that weren’t already addressed in the statement.
Perhaps the most important takeaway: the path of quantitative easing is not on a preset course.
We will be bringing you relevant updates from Bernanke’s testimony and Q&A LIVE. Click here to refresh for the latest >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.