Dear Bernanke, Here's Your Guide To What's Really Making Gold Explode

Remember when Bernanke said he didn’t fully understand movements in gold prices?



Bernanke’s statement was a non sequitar to the average investor, who thinks the Fed is debasing the dollar and buying gold is the natural response. Actually the rally comes down to several factors, above all real interest rates.

Goldstock Analyst’s John Doody explained these factors in a presentation at the Hard Assets Conference in San Francisco.

