Now, Here's Why It's Ridiculous To Think Bernanke Can Save The Economy

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

As we’ve just noted, the left is pinning its hopes for recovery on The Federal Reserve suddenly getting ultra-loose with monetary policy to compensate for the fact that the fiscal purse is rapidly closing shut.It’s possible the Fed might do just that. But it’s not going to save the US.



Here’s why: Bernanke is not a magician.

Look, no amount of monetary expansion can change the fact that even with ultra-low rates, we’ve still got way too much housing out there. And no amount of cheap money can change the fact that after years and years of a housing bubble, there are tons of folks with real estate related skills that are no longer needed.

And the Fed can’t fix the school system, or the fact that healthcare costs make hiring prohibitively expensive.

We could go on and on identifying real, structural issues that are wrong with the economy that can’t possibly be solved by a change in the Fed’s language, or by the Fed reinvesting the proceeds of mortgage-backed security sales.

See the problem?

Now, if the Federal Government wanted to hire everyone to do some classic Keynesian program like hire people to dig holes and fill them, the Fed could finance that spending, and despite the utter absurdity of this, you would be putting people to work. But Congress isn’t going to do that — they can barely be moved to spend on teachers — so the Fed’s hands are tied there.

This dynamic explains last week’s rumour about Fannie and Freddie engaging in some kind of big mortgage forgiveness program. For all its seeming ridiculousness, it would probably keep more people in homes, and give them cash. That would be something, and that’s why the rumour can’t be dismissed out of hand, despite The Treasury’s denial.

The fact is is that there’s just not much that can be done from the Fed’s perspective to make a real impact. Regular old quantitative easing — which just stuffs banks with cash they don’t need — will be a flop.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.