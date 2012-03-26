A Crucial Speech By Bernanke Is Coming Up...

Photo: Alex Wong / Getty Images

Heads up: Bernanke is speaking at the National Association Of Business Economics Economic Policy Conference sometime after 8:00 AM today.As Morgan Stanley noted last night, this is his first opportunity to push back against the current market thinking, which is that the Fed will raise rates in 2013, rather than in 2014.



Anyone interested in policy, QE3, or whatnot should be quite interested.

