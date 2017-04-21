A physicist debunks the biggest myth about the Bermuda Triangle

In recent years, theories have popped up that a rush of methane bubbles from the seafloor could be what’s causing ships to sink in the Bermuda Triangle. It might sound plausible at first, but bubble physicist Helen Czerski explains why this theory is completely false.

