THE GIRLS OF BERLUSCONI: Who They Are And Why It Matters

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi way with women has been well documented.
His “bunga bunga” parties have become the stuff of folklore, mysterious parties with unlimited girls, cocaine, and “Putin’s bed”.
But Berlusconi’s love of females extends outside of bunga bunga. He’s also filled his government with them, and sent a bevy of babes to Europe to be Members of the European Parliament — some qualified, some less so.
Lario is currently Berlusconi's wife, but you'd find that hard to tell. She agreed to a huge divorce settlement with him last year, and even before she was rarely seen with him.
She has written a number of open letters decrying her husband for his philandering ways -- though Berlusconi believed she herself may have strayed with a rival politician.
Mahroug -- aka 'Ruby the Heart Stealer' -- is at the centre of the sex trial in Milan that may be Berlusconi's biggest worry. It's alleged she was showered with money and gifts at 'bunga bunga' parties when she was just 17.
When she was arrested for theft in 2010, Berlusconi called and pretended she was the niece of then Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak. As you can probably guess, she is not.
A 33-year-old German 'Queen Bee' actress who lives in Italy, Began is famous for claiming that the notorious 'bunga bunga' nickname is in fact her nickname. She says she organised the parties.
She even has a tattoo that says ''The man who changed my life, SB' that we'd like to think refers to Silvio and not herself.
A former topless model and showgirl, Berlusconi appointed Carfagna Italian Minister for Equal Opportunities in 2008. He also angered his wife by declaring he wanted to marry the 35-year-old.
Carfagna became controversial because of her anti-prostitution stance and lack of support for the gay community. There are also allegedly recordings of a phone call between her and Berlusconi containing explicit references to oral sex.
A former beauty contest winner who never graduated from college, Matera was Berlusconi's choice for Member of the European Parliament in 2008.
'I want young faces, new faces, to renew the image of Italy and the PdL in Europe,' Berlusconi said.
Another of Berlusconi's picks for MEP spots was Gaggioli, a 31-year-old television actress. She didn't get the job.
Ferrant, a 30-year-old actress and former ballerina, was also put forward to be an MEP by Berlusconi. She didn't make the cut. Berlusconi was also caught trying to persuade a television producer to hire her for a role.
The 31-year-old former contestant on Grande Fratello who became notorious for her sexy antics and nude photos was photographed sitting on Berlusconi's lap at his luxury villa in Sardinia.
These twins appeared on L'Isola dei Famosi (I'm a Survivor Get Me Out of Here) before becoming celebrity weathergirls. Apparently photos were found of Berlusconi a computer belonging to the twins, as well as other valuable items seemingly given as gifts.
Berlusconi is apparently a major fan of Elena Russo -- so much so that he regularly puts pressure on TV producers to find her a job.
Carolina Marconi, a 33-year-old Venezuelan-born actress, apparently partied with Berlusconi in 2008.
Another Venezuelan model and reality show contestant Yespica has defended the 'bunga bunga' parties - of which she was, of course, a guest, and called Berlusconi a 'father figure'.
However, Berlusconi's wife didn't see it that way and was angered when he said 'with you I'd go anywhere' to the model.
D'Addario, a 42-year-old call girl, allegedly told another girl that she was paid 1,000 euros to sleep with Berlusconi at a 'bunga bunga' party. When quizzed about the claims, D'Addario told Berlusconi he should sue if he has proof it didn't happen.
In a bizarre twist, she was also recorded talking about 'Putin's bed' -- apparently a gift from the Russian Prime Minister.
Berlusconi allegedly paid model Sorcinelli 13 payments worth a total of 115,000 euros over six days this year -- after allegations of his involvement in underage prostitution came to light.
This former reality tv star was photographed in kinky get up at a 'bunga bunga' party. The 32 year old used to date Manchester City's Mario Balotelli.
Berlusconi attended this model's 18th birthday in 2008, raising many observers' eyebrows.
Given Berlusconi's reputation, we might expect something romantic, but there is another possibility -- could she be his lovechild (she calls him 'papi')?
There are some that say that we are too hard on Berlusconi -- that his love for the female sex is natural, and besides, it's natural.
But just imagine if any other Western leader was accused of the following:
- Cheating on his wife.
- Cheating on his wife, repeatedly.
- Cheating on his wife with prostitutes, repeatedly.
- Cheating on his wife with underage prostitutes, repeatedly.
- Filling the government and the European parliament with unqualified women he might have cheated on his wife with.
- Exerted pressure on the entertainment industry to hire women he may have cheated on his wife with.
- Been photographed with the rough equivalent of Snooki sitting on his lap.
No - we're probably not being hard enough. Berlusconi's love of women is not only immoral, but it's illegal, and just plain stupid.
And remember, these are just the girls we know about...
