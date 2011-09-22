THE GIRLS OF BERLUSCONI: Who They Are And Why It Matters

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi way with women has been well documented.



His “bunga bunga” parties have become the stuff of folklore, mysterious parties with unlimited girls, cocaine, and “Putin’s bed”.

But Berlusconi’s love of females extends outside of bunga bunga. He’s also filled his government with them, and sent a bevy of babes to Europe to be Members of the European Parliament — some qualified, some less so.

