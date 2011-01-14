Berlusconi's New Scandal: He's Being Investigated For Hiring An Underage Prostitute

Italy’s Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is now under investigation for his involvement with a teenage prostitute that went to parties at his house, according to Bloomberg.



Berlusconi is being investigated on two different charges:

Underage prostitution

Inappropriately assisting in the girl’s release from police custody, after she was held on charges of theft

A law prohibiting investigations of government cabinet members while they are in office was struck down yesterday, according to WSJ.com. It is now at a judges discretion whether such cases will be allowed to continue.

Berlusconi is under investigation for several other crimes, including embezzlement and corruption.

All these new legal troubles will not force Berlusconi to call an election early, he says.

Citi previously suggested that a political crisis in Italy could trigger an increase in yields on the country’s sovereign debt.

