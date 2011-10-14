Berlusconi Survives Confidence Vote

Photo: Wikimedia commons

Silvio Berlusconi appears to have won his 51st vote of confidence, according to reports.La Repubblico reports that the government has secured 315 votes in the first call to secure a majority and win the vote.



John Hooper of The Guardian tweets that sources have told him the government has 316 votes, though he notes it is still not official.

Apparently admitting defeat, opposition leader Pier Luigi Bersani says that “in any case, the majority falls”.

UPDATE: Final vote numbers are 316 Yes, 301 No. Not a great majority, and it will likely remain difficult for Berlusconi to pass legislation.

According to Linkiesta he was safe thanks to the support of the left leaning Radical Party.

