REPORT: Berlusconi Gets 7 Years In Jail In Prostitution Case

Erin Fuchs

Ex-Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been banned from public office and sentenced to 7 years in jail in a case accusing him of having sex with an underage prostitute, the BBC is tweeting.

Berlusconi, 76, is accused of inviting prostitutes back to his home for “bunga bunga” parties and of abusing his position as prime minister.

Specifically, he’s accused of asking police to release one of those prostitutes, a Moroccan woman named Karima El Mahroug, who had been arrested for petty theft, the BBC reported.

