Berlusconi Scores A Political Victory That Could Damage Italy's Economy

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi scored a political victory Tuesday when he was able to win a vote on a stimulus package by a larger margin than his critics expected, according to The BBC.This is good news for Berlusconi politically, especially after his recent setbacks, including a failure to win a referendum on nuclear power.



However, this new stimulus package comes less than a week after Moody’s put Italian debt on downgrade watch. Investors are already worried about the debt situation in Italy, and now a new stimulus is being introduced.

This may be one of the reasons why The Economist alleged that Berlusconi has a “total disregard for the economic condition of his country.”

