Berlusconi Says He Intervened In Case Of Underage Prostitute Because He Thought She Was Mubarak's Granddaughter

Jaw, meet floor.



Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi says he intervened with the police in the case of a 17-year old (alleged) prostitute, because he thought she was Mubarak’s granddaughter.

Seriously.

BBC:

He also rejects claims that he abused his power by seeking her release when she was detained in another case.

He has called the accusations “groundless” and dismissed the case as a farce.

Mr Berlusconi does, however, acknowledge that he called the police while she was being held on suspicion of theft.

He said he was doing a favour for the then-Egyptian leader, Hosni Mubarak, because Mr Berlusconi was told the girl was Mr Mubarak’s granddaughter.

(via @mpoppel)

