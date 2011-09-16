Eight People Charged With Supplying Berlusconi With Prostitutes

Photo: YouTube

Eight people have been charged for supplying Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi with prostitutes, the BBC reports.Those arrested include Giampaolo Tarantini — already in jail accused of blackmailing Berlusconi — and German actress Sabina Began.



In an interview published today in the Italian daily Il Messaggero (via ansa.it), Began (also known as “Queen Bee”) says that the parties were attended by “30 normal girls, who for the most part were accompanied by their boyfriends”.

“There were many men there who were in couples with their girlfriends and also many gays,” Began continued.

“There were also old men, elegant men of a certain age. Where is the scandal in that? Why are they investigating me? I am completely innocent. Is it a sin to adore the prime minister”

Began also says that Berlusconi will not quit, that the “the word does not enter his vocabulary”.

Berlusconi today refused to attend the investigation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.