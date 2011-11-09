GOODBYE BERLUSCONI: Meet The People Who Want To Take His Place

Despite Silvio Berlusconi dogged, determined fighting for his political survival, this morning it appeared that the struggling Italian Prime Minister had lost his majority in parliament.
Yes, it may finally be end times for Silvio.
We took a look what comes next for Italy last week, with one main conclusion — an election next year. But can anyone really lead Italy out of this mess?
UPDATE: Berlusconi has announced he is on his way out >
Who? Monti is the current favourite to get the nod if Berlusconi does step down.
For some, he's a popular choice. The deputy leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union party said Monti would be a better man than Berlusconi in an interview with the Washington Post today. Monti is an economist and former EU Commissioner, appointed by Berlusconi.
Odds: 7/4 (via Stan James)
UPDATE: Following the news that Berlusconi is out, Monti's odds have been adjusted to 2/1.
Who? Bersani served as both Minister of Industry, Trade and Crafts ans Minister of Transport and Navigation in governments during the 1990s and early 2000s.
He is secretary of the Democratic Party (PD) of Italy, the second largest party in Italy and Berlusconi's main opposition.
Odds: 9/2 (via Stan James)
Who? Berlusconi's finance minister has made his dislike for Silvio no secret. He even said recently that if Berlusconi didn't resign there would be a 'bloodbath' in the European markets.
Berlusconi dislikes him. A lot.
Odds: 5/1 (via Stan James)
Who? A leftist leader who was elected to the Chamber of Deputies in 1992 and held his seat until 2005. He is currently leader of the Left Ecology Freedom, an opposition socialist party.
Vendola has previously made it his ambition to 'dethrone' Berlusconi and was attempting to gain a nomination to run against the current Prime Minister in the 2013 general elections.
Odds: 10/3 (via Stan James)
UPDATE: Following the news that Berlusconi is out, Vendola's odds have been adjusted to 7/2.
Who? Alfano served as Minister of Justice from 2008 to 2011. Having deserted this role, he became Secretary of Berlusconi's People of Freedom Party in July this year.
He is Umberto Bossi's pick to replace Silvio.
Odds: 7/1 (via Stan James)
Who? The dapper chairman of Ferrari and a frequent Berlusconi critic.
Just last week he called for Berlusconi to resign, saying that Italy, and its current Prime Minister, has reached the 'point of no return.' He has very little experience in politics but is one of the country's most prominent businessmen.
Odds: 5/1 (via Stan James)
Who? Renzi is the young, reformist mayor of Florence. He's young, only 36 years old, has campaigned against what he sees as the dominance of elders in Italian politics.
He was once dubbed Italy's Obama by Time Magazine.
Odds: No odds given. A real outsider at this point.
