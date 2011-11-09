GOODBYE BERLUSCONI: Meet The People Who Want To Take His Place

Despite Silvio Berlusconi dogged, determined fighting for his political survival, this morning it appeared that the struggling Italian Prime Minister had lost his majority in parliament.



Yes, it may finally be end times for Silvio.

We took a look what comes next for Italy last week, with one main conclusion — an election next year. But can anyone really lead Italy out of this mess?

UPDATE: Berlusconi has announced he is on his way out >

