WAIT! It Sounds Like Berlusconi Already Wants To Get His Job Back

Looks like someone’s already getting started on campaigning for re-election, just two weeks after agreeing to step down. He’s being sneaky about it, touting the new PM Mario Monti’s leadership as useful, while at the same time criticising him for not adequately taking into account public opinion.

He called the current government one “that is not within the rules of democracy” on his Facebook page, although he emphasised that they will be “useful” for the “duration of the period that remains.”

That said, he’s still the executive of his party, the People of Freedom (Pdl), and he it sounds like he’s not going anywhere:

I am committed to apply almost from entrepreneur to party and to work in Parliament. For the party to prepare the election campaign that will bring the Pdl to be winning again at the next elections.

Read three of his posts:



Photo: Silvio Berlusconi on Facebook

[N.B. This is not a fake Facebook account. The author's account is set in English (Pirate). She highly recommends that setting.]

