Berlusconi Underage Prostitution Trial Won't Be Moved To Rome

Silvio Berlusconi has lost his bid to have his underage prostitution trial moved from Milan to a special tribunal court in Rome, the BBC reports.This clears the way for testimony to be heard in the case, as having the case moved to a special tribunal in Parliament would have restarted the trial.



The Italian Prime Minister is accused of paying Karima El-Marough, known to the Italian press as Ruby, for sex when she was 17 years old.

Berlusconi claims the Milanese court is politically biased against him, and denies the charges.

Three other cases against Berlusconi on the charges of corruption are also pending in court.

