Silvio Berlusconi Apparently Had This Woman Dress As Obama At One Of His Notorious 'Bunga Bunga' Parties

In the latest bizarre twist in Silvio Berlusconi’s epic “bunga bunga” drama, a young female guest at the parties has revealed that she dressed as Barack Obama at one party hosted by the former Italian premier, Reuters reports.”I dressed up as [Italian prosecutor Ilda] Boccassini with a toga to make him laugh, and also as Obama,” 28-year-old Dominican-native Marysthell Polanco said cryptically at Berlusconi’s Milan trial into underage prostitution.



While perhaps Polanco’s claims that the parties were “burlesque” rather than pornographic are true, the mental images here are still completely crazy.

To think, we thought that we had reached the depths of bunga bunga despair with dancing nuns. Bravo Berlusconi.

