Berlusconi Cleared In Milan Fraud Case

Photo: AP

A Milan judge has refused to indict Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi for his part in a tax fraud case, reports the AP.The case related to the sale of film rights by the Berlusconi company Mediaset.



The trial, which became known as the “Mediatrade” case, will still go ahead with Berlusconi’s eldest son as one of the defendants.

While we’re sure Berlusconi is happy about his win, he still faces three other cases in Milan, including another involving tax fraud and a case involving an underage prostitute.

