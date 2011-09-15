Silvio Berlusconi Said Something Really, Really Rude About Angela Merkel

Photo: Wikimedia commons

Silvio Berlusconi, currently the centre of many, many scandals, is facing a yet another one today after allegations came to light that he made vulgar remarks about German Chancellor Angela Merkel.The Daily Mail reports that the comments were “too vulgar to repeat but referred to sex and Mrs Merkel’s physique” and were made during a phone conversation with a newspaper editor last year.



The conversation was picked up during an investigation about a plot to blackmail Berlusconi, and was subsequently leaked.

The comment was made in the same conversation where he labelled Italy a “shitty country” and said it made him feel physically ill.

UPDATE: It appears the alleged phrase used to describe Merkel was “culona inchiavabile“. We’ll leave it to you to translate.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.