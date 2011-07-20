Speculation Grows That Berlusconi Supplied "Missing" Weapons To Libya

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Italian government has blocked an investigation into a huge consignment of weapons in the Mediterranean that have gone missing, reports The Guardian.Reports in two local newspapers claim that an investigation into the missing weapons has been blocked by official secrecy laws from Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi‘s office



The weapons had been seized in an operation during the Balkan wars in the 1990s.

They went missing around a month after Italy made a 180 degree shift and began to support its European allies in Libya.

The Guardian describes the haul:

The weapons were from a consignment that included 30,000 Kalashnikov AK-47 automatic rifles, 32m rounds of ammunition, 5,000 Katyusha rockets, 400 Fagot wire-guided anti-tank missiles and some 11,000 other anti-tank weapons.

An unnamed Italian military expert was quoted in The Daily Mail:

With that amount of weaponry you could start and win a small war. It is very odd that they were kept despite an order for them to be destroyed.

The fact that an order of secrecy has been placed on the whole affair is also very intriguing – you have to wonder if the government has spirited these weapons out of the country.

