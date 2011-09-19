Berlusconi Gave His Alleged Pimp A Diplomatic Visa For China

Photo: AP

The latest details emerging from the Berlusconi blackmail wiretaps suggests that the Italian premier used his power to grant a diplomatic visa for man suspected of being his pimp, reports The Guardian.The transcripts of the wiretaps show just how much a big a role Giampaolo Tarantini, a cocaine dealer suspected of arranging prostitutes for Berlusconi, played in the self-described “part time prime minister’s” life.



Tarantini was recorded talking to a colleague during an official state visit to China in 2008. He had accompanied Berlusconi on a diplomatic visa, apparently in order to make sure there was enough “entertainment” available for the premier. He told the source:

“I wanted someone on the inside who could organise an evening … because he has said he will get fed up with the official, formal things there.”

See also: Berlusconi brags of sleeping with eight women in one night >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.