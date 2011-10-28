Berlusconi Gave Almost $4 Million To Pretty Girls In Just Eighteen Months

Photo: Wikimedia commons

Detail from a corruption case in Florence have revealed the huge cash gifts Silvio Berlusconi gave to the females in his life.La Repubblica reports that investigators looking into Berlusconi’s People of Freedom Party finances have found that Berlusconi lavished 17 million euros ($24 million) to his friends and other associates, including 2.7 million euros ($3.8 million) to various women.



The amount was spent over just 18 months between January 2007 – June 2008.

According to The Telegraph, notable gifts include 135,000 euros to Raissa Skorkina, a Russian model who worked at VIP club Billionaire, 50,000 given to “Queen Bee” Sabina Began, and a huge 275,000 given to Isabella Orsini, an actress married to a Belgian prince.

Exactly why the gifts were given was not revealed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.