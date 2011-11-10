Before Making The Biggest Decision Of His Life, Berlusconi Turned To The Comfort Of This Woman

On Monday night, Silvio Berlusconi was facing what would turn out to be the toughest decision of his entire career. He decided he needed company.



Company came.

According to reports, 26-year-old party member Francesca Pascale‘s Smart car was seen entering Berlusconi’s residence in Rome at 7.30pm and leaving the next day at 10am.

Party members have long refused to reveal whether the former showgirl was Berlusconi’s “girlfriend”.

Bravo Silvio. Going out the way he lived.

