Europe's Worst Nightmare: Berlusconi Talking About Jumping Back Into Politics

Photo: AP

Former Italian PM Silvio Berlusconi — who has made on and of again noises about getting back into politics — is now talking about it again.Reuters:



Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi said on Monday that he was considering the political situation closely and would decide on what course of action to take once the results of a primary by his centre-left adversaries was clear.

…

In an interview with his own Canale 5 television station on Monday, Berlusconi gave no details but said he would decide what to do once it was clear who would be the main centre-left candidate in the 2013 election.

This would really be Europe’s worst nightmare.

His ouster was basically engineered by the ECB, which let Italian borrowing costs rise, so that he could be replaced by the technocrat Mario Monti, who remains a popular figure in Brussels. Berlusconi coming back would potentially mark a huge undoing, and make things incredibly awkward for the ECB.

Already, the Italian election in April is going to be a big deal (Monti could end up being replaced by a hard leftist). Adding Berlusconi to the mix would only crank it up on the Richter scale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.