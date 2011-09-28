Berlusconi Is Upset After The Catholic Church Declares His Antics "Intrinsically Sad And Hollow"

Photo: AP

Political sources are saying Silvio Berlusconi is said to be “stunned and saddened” by a speech given on Monday by Catholic Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, reports Reuters.Rome’s top bishop gave a speech that the Italian press has taken as critical of Berlusconi.



“It is mortifying to witness behaviour that not only goes counter to public decorum but is intrinsically sad and hollow,” he said in an address to Italian bishops.

The speech is being read as a clear disavowal of the Italian Premier and his controversial antic, which for many years had been unofficially condoned due to his opposition to Italy’s communist movement.

James Walston, political science professor at the American University of Rome, told Reuters, “When and if Berlusconi stands for office again, the bishops’ message is clear: don’t vote for him.”

