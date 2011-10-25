BERLUSCONI: 'Bunga Bunga' Is Just Dancing

AP



Silvio Berlusconi has a new explanation for “bunga bunga”— It’s just dancing.”When one of my guests said “Are we going to have some bunga bunga after dinner?” they were just talking about dancing. I never took part because I have vowed never to dance,” Berlusconi said earlier today.

The curious vow to never dance was just one of several odd comments Berlusconi made. An allegation that he had strippers dressed as nuns at one party seemed to hit a nerve:

“There was no sacrilegious behaviour at my house. This has all been invented by porn-obsessed prosecutors.”

“It’s all the work of the fevered imagination of prosecutors and journalists.”

“My religious life is not just a church in my home at Arcore where my family has celebrated baptisms, marriages and funerals and the prayers of eight aunts who are nuns.”

“My roots are strengthened by my Christian and human values that have been with me since I grew up with my family and attended a school run by Salesians (monks) and which I have passed on to my children”.

So why is Berlusconi making these excuses now?

It’s possible that he recognises that the loss of support from the Catholic Church is a big deal, but even if you believe just one per cent of the allegations against Berlusconi, the idea of him as a devout Christian is ludicrous.

And what’s more, we’ve already had an explanation for the “bunga bunga” tag. Sabine Began, Berlusconi’s Queen Bee (accused of organising prostitutes for the Italian Premier) has already said that the words “bunga bunga” were just her nickname.

That explanation was completely absurd — just like this one. What we have here is proof that Berlusconi’s iron-clad ego has finally been penetrated, and he knows he’s in trouble.

