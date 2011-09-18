Berlusconi Boasted Of Sleeping With Eight Women In One Night

Photo: AP

More details from the wiretaps being used in the Silvio Berlusconi blackmail case are coming out, reports The Guardian.Most notable might be the Italian’s premier’s brags about his sexual appetite to Gianpaolo Tarantini, the man accused of procuring prostitutes for “bunga bunga” parties. Berlusconi tells Tarantini in a 2009 phone call:



“Last night I had a queue outside the door of the bedroom… There were 11… I only did eight because I could not do it anymore.”

More worrying for Berlusconi might be the repeated references to payment contained in the transcripts. Berlusconi likes to portray his “bunga bunga” parties as sophisticated soirees, but it seems clear that at least some of the girls are being paid to be there.

In one text published, a woman named Vanessa Di Meglio sends a text at 5.52am from Berlusconi’s house to Tarantini.

Read more details at The Guardian >

