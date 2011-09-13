Berlusconi Finally Gets Serious About The Italian Economy

Wikimedia commons



Silvio Berlusconi is meeting tomorrow with European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to discuss Italy’s dire financial straits.However, rivals are calling Berlusconi’s meeting with Barroso nothing more than a tactic to avoid police questions in a blackmail scandal.

Antonio Di Pietro, leader of the Italy of Values Party, said (via The Telegraph):

“The Prime Minister has no lawful institutional impediment for Tuesday – he has invented one for himself when he should be meeting the investigators.”

“He has invented it so that once again he can avoid speaking to investigators – it was Berlusconi who wrote to Barroso and asked to see him on Tuesday.”

Berlusconi had been supposed to meet with police over allegations he had been blackmailed by a man who reportedly had arranged prostitutes for his “bunga bunga” parties.

The prosecutor involved in the case said, “Officially we have not been yet notified but if the prime minister can’t make it then I wish him a bon voyage and we will speak with him at another time.”

Read more details at The Telegraph >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.