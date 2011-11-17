The Sad News And The Happy News From Berlusconi's Last Day In Office

Photo: AP Images

Silvio Berlusconi finally left his Prime Ministerial office today as Mario Monti entered, replacing him as leader of Italy.It was obviously an emotional day for Silvio, who according to AFP reports, was seen taking home a ming vase, a sword from Kazakhstan, and three framed photos of himself with former US president George W. Bush, Pope Benedict XVI and the late pope John Paul II.



However, it’s not all gloom and doom.

Apparently freed from the constraints of political office, Berlusconi announced today that his long-delayed album of love songs will finally be released. The album had previously been shelved, reportedly due to more pressing concerns about the global economy.

Ansa news agency reports that the album will come out on 22 November.

