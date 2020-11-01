Berlin's Madame Tussauds put its wax Trump statue in a garbage bin just days before US election

Tristar Media / Contributor / Getty Images

Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin has placed its statue of President Donald Trump in a garbage bin, Reuters reports.

The stunt comes just days before the US presidential election on November 3, and as reports surface of Trump trailing Democratic Nominee Joe Biden in the polls.

Orkide Yalcindag, the museum’s marketing manager, told Reuters they decided to place the statue of Trump in the dumpster as a “preparatory measure.”

The trash bin, which was labelled with the words “Dump Trump Make America Great Again,” was surrounded by images of the president’s tweets, including phrases like “Fake News” and “You are Fired,” as well as “I Love Berlin,” as reported by The Hill. A Make America Great Again hat was also placed on top of one of the trash bags.

Orkide Yalcindag, the museum’s marketing manager, told Reuters that Trump’s new placement in the dumpster was supposed to reflect the wax museum’s expectations of how the US election will turn out.

“Today’s activity is rather of a symbolic character ahead of the elections in the United States,” Yalcindag told the outlet. “We here at Madame Tussauds Berlin removed Donald Trump’s waxwork as a preparatory measure.”

The stunt comes after Trump seems to be down in the polls. As reported by Vox’s Matthew Yglesias, a dozen national surveys that were released Thursday show Biden leading Trump, ahead of Tuesday’s election. The RealClearPolitics tracker shows that the national average has Biden leading by about 7.8 points.

Madame Tussauds typically displays former US presidents, so there is the possibility that Trump will be placed back in the museum after the election, Reuters reported.

