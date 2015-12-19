A rabbi, a priest, and an imam are building a place of worship to share

Berlin’s House of One will bring Jews, Christians, and Muslims together. Each religion will have its own special section of the building, and they can come together in a communal room in the middle.

The worship center will be built where Berlin’s first church once stood, 800 years ago, and is meant to reflect Berlin’s multiculturalism and diversity.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Alana Yzola

